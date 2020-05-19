The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Limited religious services may be allowed by Shavuot, NY Gov. Cuomo says

Jews in New York State may be able to gather legally for small-scale religious services during the next holiday, Shavuot.

By PHILISSA CRAMER/JTA  
MAY 19, 2020 05:26
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Jews in New York State may be able to gather legally for small-scale religious services during the next holiday, Shavuot.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his daily coronavirus briefing Sunday that his office planned to release guidance early this week about what New Yorkers can do over Memorial Day weekend and beyond. Shavuot, which is traditionally celebrated with all-night study, begins three days later on May 28.
“Can we find a way to do a ceremony — a religious ceremony, or a ceremony that honors Memorial Day? I think we can,” Cuomo said, responding to a question specifically about observance outside of New York City. He said services would be limited in size and would require social distancing to be practiced.
Religious services have been barred since mid-March, when Cuomo issued an executive order prohibiting gatherings of any size in a bid to slow the coronavirus’ spread. Recently, as the number of new cases have slowed, rabbis on Long Island have been openly sparring over whether to permit in-person prayer services.


