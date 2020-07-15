Masks and Mickey: Disneyland Paris reopens after four-month closure

A steady stream of visitors trickled in during the morning, with one group wearing Mickey Mouse ears and dancing with glee as they entered Europe's most visited theme park.

Masks were mandatory and advance booking required. Visitors to the park, which has imposed a limited capacity, were told to keep a meter away from others, and hundreds of sanitizing-gel and hand-washing stations were scattered around.

No tickets were sold at the entrance and rides where social distancing is difficult have not yet reopened. Playgrounds and make-up workshops also remained closed.

Walt Disney World also reopened its two most popular parks in Orlando, on Saturday, despite a surge of new infections in Florida.