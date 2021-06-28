The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Miami Chabad holds prayer service as condo collapse death toll hits 9

As search and rescue efforts continue for the third day in Surfside, Florida, The Shul of Bal Harbour hosted a special prayer service, holding out hope for the 150 people still missing.

By HALEY COHEN  
JUNE 28, 2021 00:52
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a partial building collapse in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO)
As rescue teams continued their search on Sunday for survivors of the Thursday morning collapse of the 12-story beachfront apartment building in Surfside, Florida, the Shul of Bal Harbour hosted a special prayer service, they announced on Chabad's website
The Sunday afternoon service, just north of Miami Beach, was held in conjunction with officials confirming a ninth victim found in the rubble of the crushed condominium. Authorities and loved ones fear the death toll will continue to rise, as over 150 people remain unaccounted for.
It also coincided with the commemoration of the somber Jewish fast day of 17 Tammuz. 
Prayers from the Book of Psalms were said for healing of the individuals and families impacted by Thursday's tragedy and for the protection of the rescue crews, which include Israel's National Rescue Unit who arrived Sunday morning to assist search and rescue teams. 
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," read an announcement of the event, posted on Chabad.org. 
"May Hashem comfort and console them at this sad time." 
For the last three days, the synagogue, which is the Miami-area Chabad-Lubavitch center opened by Rabbi Sholom and Chanie Lipskar in 1981 and has since been the epicenter of the community's Jewish life, has doubled as a headquarters of comfort for now-homeless survivors and families holding out hope for a miracle, Chabad said.  
It is serving as a base for grief counselors, Hatzalah first responders, and over Shabbat hosted 350 people for meals. The Shul said that their supply of emergency materials has grown so abundant that the Red Cross has made use of stockpiled items.  


Tags Chabad Miami Building collapse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nachman Shai

Kotel compromise signals new start to Israel-Diaspora ties - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by