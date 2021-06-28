Miami Chabad holds prayer service as condo collapse death toll hits 9

As rescue teams continued their search on Sunday for survivors of the Thursday morning collapse of the 12-story beachfront apartment building in Surfside, Florida, the Shul of Bal Harbour hosted a special prayer service, they announced on Chabad's website. The Sunday afternoon service, just north of Miami Beach, was held in conjunction with officials confirming a ninth victim found in the rubble of the crushed condominium. Authorities and loved ones fear the death toll will continue to rise, as over 150 people remain unaccounted for. It also coincided with the commemoration of the somber Jewish fast day of 17 Tammuz. Prayers from the Book of Psalms were said for healing of the individuals and families impacted by Thursday's tragedy and for the protection of the rescue crews, which include Israel's National Rescue Unit who arrived Sunday morning to assist search and rescue teams. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," read an announcement of the event, posted on Chabad.org.
"May Hashem comfort and console them at this sad time." For the last three days, the synagogue, which is the Miami-area Chabad-Lubavitch center opened by Rabbi Sholom and Chanie Lipskar in 1981 and has since been the epicenter of the community's Jewish life, has doubled as a headquarters of comfort for now-homeless survivors and families holding out hope for a miracle, Chabad said. It is serving as a base for grief counselors, Hatzalah first responders, and over Shabbat hosted 350 people for meals. The Shul said that their supply of emergency materials has grown so abundant that the Red Cross has made use of stockpiled items.
