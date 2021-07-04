The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Miami to hold daily lighting ceremony in honor of Surfside victims

A Miami display is intended to continue operation until every victim of the building collapse is accounted for.

By JORDAN PIKE  
JULY 4, 2021 14:13
PARAMOUNT MIAMI Worldcenter lights up to honor Surfside victims. (World Satellite Television News | Paramount Miami Worldcenter) (photo credit: WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS)
PARAMOUNT MIAMI Worldcenter lights up to honor Surfside victims. (World Satellite Television News | Paramount Miami Worldcenter)
(photo credit: WORLD SATELLITE TELEVISION NEWS)
As of July 4th, a daily tower lighting in both the morning and evening will be held to honor the victims and families of the Champlain Condominium. 
Held at the Paramount Miami Worldcenter, "One World, One Prayer", a global anthem produced by renowned artist Emilio Estefan and performed by Bob Marley will be present at the lighting. Speaking on the importance of the song, Estefan explains that “The tower-lighting signals the critical importance of worldwide unity and prayer at this time of tragedy.”
The iconic skyscraper with will host a digital display of world flags, making it the largest mosaic of its kind in America.
It is requested that radio stations play the song at the nighttime. The song will be played at the onset of every hour for two minutes, commencing at 5:00 A.M, and ending at sunrise. The cycle will then continue at sunset and finish at midnight. 
Seen as the tallest digital electronic lightning system in the world, the mosaic will exhibit 132 world flags. 
The hope is that this display will continue until every victim of the building collapse is accounted for. 
The Worldcenter lighting system is home to14,300 lighting diodes and the system has the capacity to create 16.2 million color combinations. In addition, the Worldcenter is the largest urban core development in the US and the second largest overall real estate development. 
This initiative is part of a wider effort to provide aid for victims of the collapse, as evident in the recent GoFundMe page.


