Michigan House passes bill to make employee microchips voluntary

The Michigan House passed a bill making implanted company microchips voluntary for employees, according to a local ABC News report.Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle sponsored the successful bill, and while the microchips are not widely used throughout the state she believes they will become standard in the coming years. “With the way technology has increased over the years and as it continues to grow, it’s important Michigan job providers balance the interests of the company with their employees’ expectations of privacy,” said the bill's sponsor Michigan State Rep. Bronna Kahle. "While these miniature devices are on the rise, so are the calls of workers to have their privacy protected."The bill will be introduced to the State Senate where, if it passes, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be able to sign the legislation into Michigan law.The microchips in discussion, are about the size of a large grain of rice inserted between an employees thumb and forefinger to give employees access to different amenities throughout the office. They not battery powered, and are instead activated and used as individual ID for the employee when introduced to a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) reader. The chips can be used as a key fob for the office, time cards, a credit account for the cafeteria or vending machines, a way to access company laptop or office devices and, more controversially, as a way for employers to track employee productivity.It can track when a person arrives at work and leaves the building, activities the employee does throughout the day such as accessing the laptop or even what they decide to eat at the cafeteria. Under the bill companies would still be permitted to use the microchip system, however, employees would have the opportunity to opt out if they wished.Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.