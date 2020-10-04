The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Missile war of the cities in Armenia and Azerbaijan escalates - analysis

Azerbaijan said that it had “liberated” seven villages on Saturday, which led to cheers in Baku.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 22:45
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 4, 2020 (photo credit: DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN/NKR INFOCENTER/PAN PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Aftermath of recent shelling during a military conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in Stepanakert October 4, 2020
(photo credit: DAVID GHAHRAMANYAN/NKR INFOCENTER/PAN PHOTO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Sunday has brought more escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan as the countries continue to rely on missiles and rockets to shell each other over the last days. The attack on the Armenian town of Stepankert on Saturday was followed by a long-range missile attack on Ganja in Azerbaijan.
Both sides have traded accusations of the other targeting civilians. Reports indicated Azerbaijan used the LORA missile, which was invented in Israel, last week. In addition Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of used Russian Tochka-U missiles. Armenia also has Iskander missiles. The fighting appears now to be entering a more indiscriminate phase after Azerbaijan’s initial advances last week. In fact Azerbaijan said that it had “liberated” seven villages on Saturday, which led to cheers in Baku. The attack on Sunday has brought a more somber mood.
The Azeri claim to have taken seven villages, which Azerbaijan claims is all part of its territory of Nagorna-Karabkah which Armenia controls, would have handed Baku a victory and potential for a ceasefire. Iran and Russia would like to see the conflict reduced. Turkey wants it to increase. The attack on Sunday appears to force Azerbaijan to respond with a more heavy bombardment. So far the conflict has mostly been isolated to the disputed area, a kind of quasi war of the kind that many countries have gotten used to fighting. Armenia has considered asking for Russian peacekeepers or post-Soviet CSTO states to support it. This could potentially mean outsourcing the conflict to Russia and Turkish mediation and reducing the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and Armenia to control their own destiny. Neither country wants that.
Sources online said the Ganja shelling may have been with the Tochka-U missiles but Armenia has rejected these assertions in the past. Meanwhile Armenians claim Azerbaijan struck Stepankert with Polonez and Smersh missiles on Saturday, plunging the city into darkness. Both sides have made exaggerated claims. Azerbaijan claimed to have shown an Armenian Smerch missile that fell in a field but mislabelled it last week. Both sides are using the same Soviet-era origin missile concepts and methods. The Soviets invented the use of large missile forces and many rockets and missile units throughout the world, from Iran to the Caucuses, have weapons that are based on Soviet designed or countries that may have borrowed those designs such as China and North Korea.
It appears now that the conflict, after a week of war, is escalating. This could be an escalation before mediation and ceasefire, as both sides lash out. It could also mean that soon the missiles will be targeting more strategic and deeper targets. Each side has access to numerous missiles with expanding ranges up to several hundred kilometers. On paper the Azeri side appears to be better armed. It has, in addition to older Russian rocket systems, the Israeli LORA, and Russian Tochka and Belarus Polonez, which is more modern. Armenia’s number of known launchers appears much smaller, perhaps half the size of the Azerbaijan missile and rocket force. Like many details in military equipment and defense sales this is not entirely known and both sides may have more equipment than they have revealed.
It is not clear if either side has adequate air defenses to shoot down larger missiles. Once again they rely on Russian technology often in this, even as Azerbaijan has sought to modernize its forces. Baku claims to have decimated Armenian air defenses in Nagorna-Karabkah, striking more than 30 units, likely using drones that can hunt radars, such as Israel’s Harpy, which Azerbaijan is known to have. Azerbaijan also has the Turkish Bayraktar drone. Yerevan has S-300 and other air defenses. It doesn’t appear Azerbaijan was able to protect Ganja from the attack today. This will enter its calculations about a response. 


Tags Azerbaijan Armenia missiles War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Will rekindled negotiations between Israel and Lebanon weaken Hezbollah? By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman IMPROVE aims to improve food security in African countries By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
3 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
4 American Jews should reject Joe Biden - opinion
US DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Joe Biden arrives at a campaign event in Hermantown, Minnesota, September 18, 2020
5 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by