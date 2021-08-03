The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Missing Belarusian activist found dead in Kyiv park

A Belarussian activist was found hanging from a tree in a Kyiv park Tuesday. Police are investigating if this was an attempt to cover up a murder.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 3, 2021 10:56
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a woman during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results and to protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 26, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Belarusian law enforcement officers detain a woman during an opposition rally to reject the presidential election results and to protest against the inauguration of President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk, Belarus September 26, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his home in Kyiv early on Tuesday, and Ukrainian police said they had launched a murder case.
Vitaly Shishov, who led a Kyiv-based organization that helps Belarusians fleeing persecution, had been reported missing by his partner on Monday after failing to return home from a run.
Police said they had launched a criminal case for suspected murder, including investigating whether killers tried to disguise the crime as suicide.
Shishov had felt under constant surveillance since he left Belarus last year after taking part in antigovernmental protests, his colleagues said in a statement. He had been warned about possible threats, including being kidnapped or killed.
"Belarusian citizen Vitaly Shishov, who disappeared yesterday in Kyiv, was found hanged today in one of Kyiv's parks, not far from his place of residence," the police statement said.
Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania have become havens for Belarusians during a crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko following a disputed election last year.
Shishov led the Belarusian House in Ukraine (BDU) group, which helps Belarusians find accommodation, jobs and legal advice, according to its website.
"We were also repeatedly warned by both local sources and our people in the Republic of Belarus about all kinds of provocations, including kidnapping and liquidation," BDU said in a statement.
"Vitaly treated these warnings stoically and with humor."
The organization had said on Monday it was not able to contact Shishov. It said Shishov had left his residence at 9 a.m. (0600 GMT) and was supposed to have returned an hour later.
The Belarusian authorities have characterized antigovernmental protesters as criminals or violent revolutionaries backed by the West, and described the actions of their own law enforcement agencies as appropriate and necessary.
BDU was set to organize a march in Kyiv on August 8 to mark a year since the start of mass protests against Lukashenko.

BELARUS IS  becoming increasingly bold in its attempt to stifle any form of opposition.
Olympic Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was taken by her team to the Tokyo airport against her wishes, following her complaints about her coaching staff at the Olympic Games.
She refused to board the plane and sought protection in the Polish embassy in Tokyo after Poland offered her a humanitarian visa.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko's regime of intolerable "transnational repression" in the matter.



