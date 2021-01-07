The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Mnuchin condemns Capitol violence, looks to transition

Mnuchin spoke during a visit to Israel, where his host, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also condemned Wednesday's storming of the US Congress.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 7, 2021 12:49
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday condemned violence at the Capitol as "completely unacceptable" and said he looked forward to continued work on the transition to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.
Mnuchin spoke during a visit to Israel, where his host, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also condemned Wednesday's storming of the US Congress by supporters of outgoing Republican President Donald Trump.
"The violence that occurred last night at the Capitol in Washington DC was completely unacceptable. These actions are unacceptable and must stop," Mnuchin said during joint remarks with Netanyahu, which were televised.
"Our democracy will prevail, and our institutions will remain strong. Now is the time for our nation to come together as one and to respect the democratic process in the United States."
He added: "I look forward to getting back to Washington DC with our continued work on the transition.”
Netanyahu, who has been a close ally of Trump, described the Capitol violence as a "rampage" and "a disgraceful act that must be vigorously condemned."
The Israeli leader said he had "no doubt that "American democracy will prevail," adding: "It always has."


Tags United States Joe Biden Donald Trump Steven Mnuchin US elections 2020
