Montenegro bans Israeli tourists from entering amid coronavirus concerns

Countries all over the world are slowly opening up, easing their coronavirus lockdowns, deciding which nations to let in, which nations to restrict, and which nations to ban entirely. Amid those countries comes Montenegro, who recently announced that they're removing Israel from the list of nations whose tourists are permitted to enter, reports Israel Hayom.

The decision, made out of concern for Israel's recent rise of coronavirus cases, is based on of parameters that the government of Montenegro established to decide which nation's tourists to allow in and which to keep out in an attempt to spread further infection of the coronavirus.Montenegro had declared themselves virus free on May 25, after the country hadn't seen a new case since May 5, however on June 15 they reported their first case in weeks. The isolated case was reported in a tourist that arrived from their neighboring country Bosnia.

To date, Montenegro has only seen 325 confirmed cases and had nine deaths since the beginning of the epidemic. In comparison, Israel, with a population of nearly 9 million, has had just over 19,000 cases and exactly 300 deaths at the time of writing. The country currently has just over 3,300 cases, showing an active spike in morbidity rates, and it's not showing signs of decreasing.

According to Montenegro's parameters, if the rate of Israel's confirmed coronavirus cases dropped below 25 cases per 100,000 citizens, which averages out at approximately 2,250 cases or fewer, Israel will be allowed to fly to Montenegro once again. Yes, as per mentioned above, Israel is about 1,000 active cases over that number.

Montenegro isn't the only one who made recent changes in their status regarding Israeli tourists during the coronavirus. On May 22 Cyprus gave the green lights for Israeli tourists to enter the small island country after June 9. At the time of the announcement Israelis only had to take a coronavirus test to enter between June 9 and June 19.