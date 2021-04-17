More than three million have died from coronavirus worldwide

New data from Johns Hopkins University on Saturday has found that some three million people have died from complications associated with the coronavirus , out of some 140 million people who have been infected. The highest morbidity rates were found to be in the United States, India and Brazil.

The data assessed the death toll based on the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, which has since spread to over 200 countries. In terms of morbidity rate rankings, it was found that the United States, India, Brazil, France, Russian and Britain had the highest rates. Some one million have died from coronavirus in Europe, across 52 countries on the continent.

Both the United States and China have succeeded in vaccinating the most people, amounting to 198 million in the United States, and 183 million in China, followed by 117 million in India.