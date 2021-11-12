The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Myanmar jails Jewish US journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years

He is the first Western journalist to be jailed in recent years in Myanmar following its military coup.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 09:02

Updated: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 09:17
Myanmar flag. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Myanmar flag.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday jailed American journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years, his lawyer and his employer said, dealing a blow to US efforts to secure his release.
Fenster, 37, managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty of incitement and violations of immigration and unlawful associations laws, his magazine said, describing the sentences imposed as "the harshest possible under the law."
He is the first Western journalist to be jailed in recent years in Myanmar, where a Feb. 1 coup by the military against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government ended a decade of tentative steps towards democracy and triggered nationwide backlash.
"There is absolutely no basis to convict Danny of these charges," said Thomas Kean, editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, one of the country's top independent news outlets.
"Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision. We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family."
Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this handout picture taken in Yangon, Myanmar November 2020. (credit: Handout via Reuters)Managing editor for Frontier Myanmar Danny Fenster is pictured in this handout picture taken in Yangon, Myanmar November 2020. (credit: Handout via Reuters)
Fenster was arrested while trying to leave the country in May and has since been held in Yangon's notorious Insein prison.
His family has repeatedly called for his release.
He was charged with additional and more serious offenses of sedition and violations of the terrorism act earlier this week, without an explanation by authorities. Those charges are punishable by a maximum 20 years in prison each.
Fenster's trial had not been made public and a spokesman for the junta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fenster is also noted to be of Jewish heritage. However, according to a former Myanmar-based journalist, this is likely plays no role in his arrest and conviction.
Speaking to The Forward back in June, the journalist, who asked to remain anonymous, said it was "pretty much not a thing," and was likely for other reasons, unwarranted they may be.
“There’s simply no telling what those rascals in Naypyidaw will do," he told The Forward. "They’re a paranoid bunch.”

'PLAIN TO SEE'

The American is among dozens of journalists who were detained in Myanmar after protests and strikes erupted following the coup, hampering the military's efforts to consolidate power. Independent media has been accused by the junta of incitement.
The United States has been pushing for Fenster's release. The US embassy in Myanmar did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday's verdict.
The State Department had earlier said his detention was "profoundly unjust" and "plain for the world to see," urging the junta to release him immediately.
Myanmar authorities overlooked Fenster in a recent amnesty for hundreds of people detained over anti-junta protests, which included some journalists.
Phil Robertson of the New York-based Human Rights Watch said on Twitter Fenster's jailing was "outrageous and unacceptable" and the charges were trumped up and bogus.
During nearly half a century of harsh military rule, news reporting was tightly controlled by the state but Myanmar's media blossomed after the generals introduced tentative reforms from 2011.
Since the February coup, however, the military has rescinded media licenses, imposed curbs on the internet and satellite broadcasts and arrested dozens of journalists, in what human rights groups have called an assault on the truth.
More than 1,200 civilians have been killed in protests and thousands detained since the coup, according to activists cited by the United Nations.
"A lot of things are going so wrong in this country," Sonny Swe, a journalist and publisher who was jailed under the previous era of military rule, said on Twitter.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags myanmar journalism prison coup
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by