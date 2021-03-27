The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Myanmar Junta leader welcomes Russia as 'true friend'

Myanmar Junta leader General Than Shwe inspected a military parade on Friday and welcomed the Russian forces there.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
MARCH 27, 2021 05:29
A soldier is seen on top of an armored vehicle believed to be made by Gaia Automotive Industres as he rolls through the streets of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A soldier is seen on top of an armored vehicle believed to be made by Gaia Automotive Industres as he rolls through the streets of Naypyitaw, Myanmar, February 15, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Myanmar Junta leader Than Shwe welcomed the Russian forces present during a military parade and called Russia a “true friend,” Reuters reported on Friday. 
Shwe also said that the army will “protect the people” and “foster democracy and strive for peace.” 
Myanmar faced a wave of mass protests following the army taking over the country in February and placing its former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in prison. Protesters reported the security forces are firing at them regardless of the risk.
More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since Feb. 1.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the escalating violence "at the hands of the country’s military" and called on the international community to help end the repression. 
Dickens & Madson Canada, a Montreal-based firm, agreed to represent the junta in Washington DC via Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe.
Documents submitted by Ben-Menashe showed the agreement was reached with the junta's defense minister, General Mya Tun Oo and that the government would pay the firm $2 million.


