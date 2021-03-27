Myanmar Junta leader welcomes Russia as 'true friend'

Myanmar Junta leader Than Shwe welcomed the Russian forces present during a military parade and called Russia a “true friend,” Reuters reported on Friday.
Shwe also said that the army will “protect the people” and “foster democracy and strive for peace.”
Myanmar faced a wave of mass protests following the army taking over the country in February and placing its former leader Aung San Suu Kyi in prison. Protesters reported the security forces are firing at them regardless of the risk.
More than 60 protesters have been killed and 1,900 people have been arrested since Feb. 1.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by the escalating violence "at the hands of the country’s military" and called on the international community to help end the repression.
Dickens & Madson Canada, a Montreal-based firm, agreed to represent the junta in Washington DC via Israeli-Canadian lobbyist Ari Ben-Menashe.
Documents submitted by Ben-Menashe showed the agreement was reached with the junta's defense minister, General Mya Tun Oo and that the government would pay the firm $2 million.