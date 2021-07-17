The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Nadav Lapid's movie, Ahed's Knee, wins Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival

The 74th Cannes Film Festival announced the awards in the main competition in its closing ceremony on Saturday night.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 17, 2021 22:14
Israeli director Nadav Lapid wins the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival (Credit: Iris Zaki)
The 74th Cannes Film Festival just announced the awards in the main competition in its closing ceremony on Saturday night and Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s film, Ahed’s Knee won the Jury Prize, which it shared with Apichatpong Weerasthakul’s Memoria. 
Ahed’s Knee is a searing critique of artistic censorship in Israel and received some of its funding from the Israel Film Fund and the Culture and Sport Ministry. Nadav’s previous film, Synonyms, about an Israeli in Paris trying to become French, won the Golden Bear, the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival in 2019.
US director Spike Lee was the jury president this year and he seemed to accidentally announce the winner of the Palme d’Or, the festival’s top prize, earlier than planned due to a mixup, according to deadline.com 
The event’s hostess asked Lee, in French, if he could announce the “first prize” and instead of going in  chronological order, the director said Julia Ducournau’s Titane had won. Titane tells the story of a son who has been missing for 10 years and is reunited with his father in the wake of a violent crime spree. Ducournau is the second woman to win the top prize at Cannes. The first was Jane Campion for The Piano 28 years ago. 
The hostess moved on to the prize that was supposed to be given at that moment – Best Actor for Nitram’s Caleb Landry Jones. Lee asked that from then on, everyone should speak English to him to avoid any further mix-ups, which drew laughter. Twitter blew up over the snafu. 
The rest of the jury was comprised of French director/actress Mati Diop, French pop star Mylène Farmer, American actress/director Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian director Jessica Hausner, French director/actress Mélanie Laurent, Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho, French actor Tahar Rahim, and Korean actor Song Kang-ho.
Cannes usually takes place in early May, but last year it was postponed and eventually cancelled due to the pandemic. This year, audiences wore masks and certain other regulations were in place, including frequent tests for all attending. Lea Seydoux, an actress who stars in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, which was shown in the main competition, was the highest profile Cannes attendee to test positive for COVID-19 and had to sit out the red carpet and press conferences. 
Eran Kolirin’s latest film, Let There Be Morning, took part in the prestigious Un Certain Regard competition but did not win. Let There Be Morning tells the story of a Palestinian who returns with his family to the village where he grew up for a wedding, only to find himself trapped there. The fact that the seven Arab actors who appeared in the film did not attend the festival with Kolirin as a protest against the Israeli government drew headlines. Two of Kolirin’s previous films, The Band’s Visit and Beyond the Mountains and Hills also competed at Cannes. 
Ari Folman’s animated docu-drama Where is Anne Frank?, a film that looks at the famous diarist's final days before her death at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, was screened out of competition and received rave reviews. 


Tags culture film festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fixing relations with the diaspora requires saving the Kotel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by