The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Napoleon's bicentenary: Stocking, bloodied cloth among items up for auction

The former French emperor died on May 5, 1821, aged 51, on the southern Atlantic Ocean island of Saint Helena.

By REUTERS  
MAY 3, 2021 10:16
A bronze bust named "The First Consul Bonaparte" according to Louis-Simon Boizot (1743-1809) is displayed at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
A bronze bust named "The First Consul Bonaparte" according to Louis-Simon Boizot (1743-1809) is displayed at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)
Private collectors have a rare opportunity next week to buy some of Napoleon Bonaparte's DNA when a blood-stained cloth placed over his body during an autopsy goes on sale at an auction to mark the 200th anniversary of his death.
The former French emperor died on May 5, 1821, aged 51, on the southern Atlantic Ocean island of Saint Helena, where he had been banished by the British following his defeat in 1815 at the Battle of Waterloo.
A round watch with the figure of French Emperor Napoleon I is displayed at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021.(Photos: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)A round watch with the figure of French Emperor Napoleon I is displayed at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021.(Photos: REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)
 
Around 360 objects in total will be put on sale by auction house Osenat on May 5, with other highlights including a lock of Napoleon's hair, a pair of his silk stockings and a long-sleeved shirt embroidered with the letter 'N' in red stitching.
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds the large square handkerchief with the "N" under crown, having belonged to French Emperor Napoleon I, during a visit at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021. Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds the large square handkerchief with the "N" under crown, having belonged to French Emperor Napoleon I, during a visit at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021.
 
The blood-stained cloth is estimated to fetch up to 15,000 euros ($18,000).
It comes with a note written in 1875 by the Duke of Bassano, whose father was gifted the bandage by the marquis of Montholon, a military general who followed Napoleon into exile on Saint Helena and stayed there until the emperor's death.
Bust portrait of French Emperor Napoleon I, wearing the uniform of a horse hunter of the Imperial Guard, painted by Aubert-Henri Joseph Parent (1753-1835), is displayed at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021Bust portrait of French Emperor Napoleon I, wearing the uniform of a horse hunter of the Imperial Guard, painted by Aubert-Henri Joseph Parent (1753-1835), is displayed at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021
 
"In this bloodstain you have the emperor's DNA. You cannot get more intimate than that," auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat told Reuters.
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds a band of cambric stained with French Emperor Napoleon I's blood, used during his autopsy, at the Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021. Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds a band of cambric stained with French Emperor Napoleon I's blood, used during his autopsy, at the Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021.
Many of the artifacts on sale were brought back from Longwood House, Napoleon's final residence, a musty-smelling house on the windswept, rat-infested island.

A sleigh having belonged to the Empress Josephine of France is displayed at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021A sleigh having belonged to the Empress Josephine of France is displayed at Osenat auction house before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021
The collection also includes an ornate plate Napoleon used to dine off and a crystal goblet, as well as items of clothing.
"Napoleon owned a considerable number of shirts," said Osenat. "He was obsessed with cleanliness to the extreme. He took three to four baths a day, got through 20 to 30 liters a month of cologne and was always changing his shirts."
Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds the long shirt that belonged to the French Emperor Napoleon I, at the Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021. Auctioneer Jean-Pierre Osenat holds the long shirt that belonged to the French Emperor Napoleon I, at the Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021.
His attire was part of a carefully crafted image. Napoleon and his 'bicorne' hats are indelibly linked in the public imagination.
In the early 19th century, such hats were worn with the corners pointing front and back, but Napoleon changed the angle to make himself noticed, said Jean-Christophe Chataignier, director of the auction house's Empire department.
"Napoleon wanted to create a look," said Chataignier. ($1 = 0.8311 euros) 
An auctionneer displays a round watch with the figure of French Emperor Napoleon I at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021An auctionneer displays a round watch with the figure of French Emperor Napoleon I at Osenat auction house, before being put on auction for the bicentenary of Napoleon's death, in Fontainebleau, near Paris, France, April 30, 2021



Tags France auction Napoleon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How we must investigate Meron - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Mount Meron is a confusing tragedy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

What Israel missed by ignoring the J Street conference - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Salem Alketbi

Will Biden sacrifice Israel over Iran? - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
David Wolpe

Parashat Emor: Finding a place in time

 By DAVID WOLPE

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by