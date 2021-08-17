The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

NATO: Afghanistan won't become a breeding ground for terror

NATO warned that they will strike if terror groups amass in Afghanistan.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 17, 2021 18:07
TALIBAN FIGHTERS stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul yesterday. (photo credit: REUTERS)
TALIBAN FIGHTERS stand outside the Interior Ministry in Kabul yesterday.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a breeding ground for terrorism again, NATO said on Tuesday, warning that the alliance retained the military power to strike any terrorist group from a distance.
"Those now taking power have the responsibility to ensure that international terrorists do not regain a foothold," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
"We have the capabilities to strike terrorist groups from a distance if we see that terrorist groups again try to establish themselves and plan, organize attacks against NATO allies and their countries," he added.
The fight against the militant Al Qaeda organization, that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks and whose leadership was hosted by the Taliban, was the main reason for the West to intervene in Afghanistan in 2001.
As NATO this summer completed military operations after almost two decades, the Taliban rapidly advanced, capturing the biggest cities in days rather than the months predicted by US intelligence.
The sudden takeover of the capital Kabul caused thousands of people to flee to the city's airport, which is still being held by the US military, desperate to get on evacuation flights.
Stoltenberg called on the Taliban to facilitate the departure of all those who want to leave the country and said that Western defense allies had agreed to send more evacuation planes to Kabul. 


Tags Terrorism afghanistan NATO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Miri Regev using ethnicity for political career is dangerous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Bernard-Henri Lévy

Why Durban IV must be boycotted - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY
Salem Alketbi

The constants of Morocco’s political approach - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Eli Kavon

Elul and Alzheimer’s: The challenge of compassion

 By ELI KAVON
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Kabul breached: Taliban seize presidential palace, declare 'war is over'

CH-46 Sea Knight military transport helicopter flies over Kabul, Afghanistan
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by