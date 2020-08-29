The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
NBA to resume Saturday; social initiatives bolstered

Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement earlier Friday with the NBPA that games would resume after the two sides agreed to work together on multiple commitments.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 29, 2020 00:28
Former NBA player Stephen Jackson attends a memorial service for George Floyd following his death in Minneapolis police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., June 4, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)
The NBA season is set to resume Saturday with three games, a restart negotiated between players and owners following a social justice-driven boycott that began Wednesday.
The league announced that Saturday's slate will begin with the Milwaukee Bucks facing the Orlando Magic at 3:30 p.m. The boycott began Wednesday when the Bucks declined to take the court against the Magic due to Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
Also scheduled for Saturday are games between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets at 6:30 p.m. ET and the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers at 9 p.m. ET.
Commissioner Adam Silver said in a joint statement earlier Friday with the NBPA that games would resume after the two sides agreed to work together on multiple commitments bolstering supporting of social justice initiatives and racial equality.
"The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition," Silver said. "With representatives from players, coaches, governors that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.
"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe, in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local election officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.
"The league will work with players and our network partners to create and include advertising spots in each NBA playoff game dedicated to promoting greater civic engagement in national and local elections and raising awareness around voter access and opportunity.
"These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community. We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together -- in Orlando and all NBA team markets -- to push for meaningful and sustainable change."
Sunday's schedule lines up this way: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors at 1 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Clippers against Dallas Mavericks at 3:30 p.m. ET and Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m.
Player reps for all 13 remaining playoff teams were involved in talks with NBA owners and general managers in multiple meetings Thursday.


