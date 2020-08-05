The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign for using his songs

Young is seeking damages of up to $150,000 per infringement.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 5, 2020 01:41
Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young performs at the Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2016 (photo credit: SCANPIX DENMARK/NILS MEILVANG/VIA REUTERS)
Canadian singer-songwriter Neil Young performs at the Orange Stage at the Roskilde Festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2016
(photo credit: SCANPIX DENMARK/NILS MEILVANG/VIA REUTERS)
Neil Young sued US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign on Tuesday, accusing it of copyright infringement for playing the rocker's songs without permission.
In a complaint filed in US District Court in Manhattan, Young objected to the playing of "Rockin' in the Free World" and "Devil's Sidewalk" numerous times at rallies and political events, including a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Young said he has complained about Trump's use of his songs since 2015, and that the campaign has "willfully" ignored him despite lacking a license. He had also objected when Trump played his music while visiting Mount Rushmore on July 3.
"This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing," Young's lawyers said in the complaint. "However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a 'theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."
The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Young is seeking damages of up to $150,000 per infringement.
Born in Canada and now also a US citizen, Young, 74, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in 1995, and as part of Buffalo Springfield in 1997.
It is common for musicians to oppose politicians' alleged unauthorized use or invocation of their music.
In a prominent early case, Bruce Springsteen objected in 1984, soon after the release of his blockbuster album "Born in the USA," when then-US President Ronald Reagan invoked his name during his re-election campaign.
Last month, dozens of artists including Aerosmith, Rosanne Cash, Green Day, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Elton John, Linkin Park, Lorde, Pearl Jam and Sia joined an open letter calling on politicians to obtain permission before playing their music at campaign and political events.


Tags music neil young United States presidential election US President Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel must remain open to all diaspora Jews, not just students By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sima Vaknin-Gil Global chaos is breeding antisemitism. Global leaders must end it By SIMA VAKNIN-GILL
Amotz Asa-El At 20, Bashar Assad's rule is the shame of the Arab world By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Emily Schrader Education, not censorship, must be used to tackle online antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Is COVID-19 the death of the synagogue? By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Moderna CMO sells shares as final vaccine trials begin, raising concerns
FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the headquarters of Moderna Therapeutics, which is developing a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., May 18, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by