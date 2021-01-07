The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Netanyahu condemns Capitol riots

“I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail,” prime minister says, joining leaders of American allies with similar messages.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JANUARY 7, 2021 11:27
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in May. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu attends a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in May.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
The riots in which participants stormed the Capitol building are the opposite of American and Israeli values, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday, the morning after the violent events in Washington.
“For generations American democracy has inspired millions around the world and in Israel. American democracy has always inspired me,” he said at the opening of a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. “Lawlessness and violence are the opposite of the values we know Americans and Israelis cherish.”
Netanyahu said storming of Capitol Hill “was shameful and must be vigorously condemned.”
“I have no doubt that American democracy will prevail - it always has,” the prime minister added.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that "the photos from Washington hurt the heart of anyone who believes in democracy.
"I didn’t believe it when I saw such photos from the strongest democracy in the world," he added. "This is proof that before political rivalry, we must agree on the rules of the game: preserving the rule of law, respecting democratic processes and a respectful discourse."
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said he was "shocked" by the rioting at "the fortress of world democracy."
"From its founding, America, our great strong ally, has been a beacon of democracy and values of freedom, justice and independence," Ashkenazi said. "I am sure that the American people and its representatives will know how to repel the attack and continue strongly defending the values on which America was founded, which are important to all of us."
Leaders of America's allies condemned the rioting and storming of the Capitol.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a video posted on Twitter that he was expressing France's "friendship and...faith in the United States. What happened today in Washington DC is not American, definitely. We believe in the strength of our democracies. We believe in the strength of American democracy."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the scene in Washington "disgraceful."
"The United States stands for democracy around the world, and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," Johnson tweeted.
Autocratic regimes jumped on the opportunity to criticize the US.
Turkey's official news agency Anadolu said Ankara "invites all parties in US to use moderation, common sense to overcome this domestic political crisis."
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech: "What happened in the US showed how weak the Western democracy is. Despite all scientific and industrial achievements, we see the huge influence of populism.
"When a sick person takes office, we see how he disgraces his country and creates troubles for the world," Rouhani added.


