The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Netanyahu sees Slovenia as a key to more pro-Israel EU

Netanyahu's remarks in his first-ever meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša fits with his longstanding strategy to foster relations with Central and Eastern European countries.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 21:39
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Janša in Jerusalem, December 8, 2020 (photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Janša in Jerusalem, December 8, 2020
(photo credit: OHAD TZVEIGENBERG‏/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has added Slovenia to the list of European Union states that can vote in Israel’s favor in Brussels, he hinted in remarks at the start of the meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša on Tuesday.
After years of taking a more pro-Palestinian stance, Slovenia has shifted towards Israel in recent years under the leadership of Janša, who has been nicknamed “the Slovenian Trump” for his right-wing populist positions.
Slovenia will also be one of three presidents of the Council of the EU in the second half of 2021.
Netanyahu remarked that Slovenia has taken a different view on the Abraham Accords, in which Israel established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, compared to other EU states.
“This is a new reality, completely different from what is commonly thought of in the foreign ministries and chancelleries of Europe. And some of our European friends already get it. I’m glad you’ve always seen it,” Netanyahu said.
The prime minister added: “I hope that you can facilitate, in your role in the EU presidency, to have the EU understand that this is a different world and there are different opportunities, different alliances for the good, for the better.”
Netanyahu’s remarks in his first-ever meeting with Janša fits with his longstanding strategy to foster relations with Central and Eastern European countries – such as the Visegrad Group of Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic and Slovakia – that can create positive diplomatic leverage for Israel within the EU.
Janša said “Slovenia is one of those EU countries which tried to see the situation in the Middle East as it is, not as it is shown many times.
“We are realists. We know the real role of Israel here, the importance of Israel for world peace and peace in the region and whatever we can do to strengthen this position, we are prepared to do,” he added.
Netanyahu quoted the film Casablanca saying his first-ever meeting with Janša marks “the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”
“You have always been a great champion of an Israeli-Slovenia alliance,” Netanyahu told Janša. “I believe in that too… I want to thank you for this commitment and this consistency.”
Slovenia made a sharp U-turn when it comes to Israel in recent years as one of the one former Soviet bloc country in the EU that consistently voted against Israel in the UN. Slovenia nearly recognized a Palestinian state in 2014, but in the end the parliament opted to just call on the government to do so.
Janša’s party, in the opposition at the time, was the only one to oppose supporting a Palestinian state.
Ljubljana took two pro-Israel actions in the last week. First, it changed its annual vote from abstention to opposition on a UN General Assembly resolution extending the tenure of the Division for Palestinian Rights of the Secretariat.
Second, it declared Hezbollah a “criminal and terrorist organization that represents a threat to peace and security.” The move comes contrary to EU policy banning only the “military wing” of Hezbollah, allowing its “political wing” to operate in Europe, though the terrorist group does not itself divide into separate wings. Nine countries have moved to fully ban Hezbollah in the past six months, including Estonia, Latvia and Guatemala.
Netanyahu thanked Janša for those moves.
Israel and Slovenia also signed an agreement to work together on innovation.
Janša said: “Israel, being one of the most innovative countries, top of the world list, is a great example for us… There is a large field of opportunities to be explored in the future.”
One of Slovenia’s priorities in the EU presidency is cybersecurity, he added, saying that “because Israel is very advanced in this area, we want to share the knowledge and cooperate closely.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu European Union Brussels Slovenia
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by