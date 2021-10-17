New book details Ehud Barak's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak was a "frequent guest, almost a fixture" at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein 's mansion in New York City before Epstein's death in 2019, according to a new book by journalist Michael Wolff.

Too Famous: The Rich, The Powerful, The Wishful, The Damned, The Notorious – Twenty Years of Columns, Essays and Reporting, to be released on Tuesday, features Barak's relationship with Epstein in great detail.

According to Wolff, Barak worked hard to rehabilitate Epstein's image following a Miami Herald story in 2017 which broke the allegation of rape, molestation and sex trafficking of underage girls that turned to an arrest in July 2019.

Epstein and Barak , along with the former's lawyer, Reid Weingarten, reportedly asked Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist and senior counselor to the president who they described as a "new friend," for a PR strategy to publicly exonerate Epstein.

Barak, who reportedly excused Epstein's crimes as merely prostitution and claimed it is "no longer called prostitution...it is something else, much worse," once joked to Epstein that they have "nothing to worry about" as the secrets "are safe," according to Wolff.

U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein (C) appears in court where he pleaded guilty to two prostitution charges in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. July 30, 2008. Picture taken July 30, 2008. (credit: UMA SANGHVI/PALM BEACH POST VIA REUTERS)

Barak and Epstein also reportedly claimed former US attorney-general William Barr was the most powerful man in the United States during Donald Trump's presidency.

Trump "lets someone else be in charge until other people realize that someone, other than him, is in charge," Epstein reportedly said.