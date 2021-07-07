The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

New Canadian human rights organization to launch to combat antisemitism

A high-profile group of Canadian and international leaders is assembling around the initiative with an objective of moving the needle when it comes to combating international antisemitism.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 7, 2021 23:48
Avi Abraham Benlolo (photo credit: Courtesy)
Avi Abraham Benlolo
(photo credit: Courtesy)
In response to a dramatic spike in antisemitism, hate, intolerance and a global decline in human rights, a new Canadian global organization announced Wednesday that it would be launched this fall.  
The Abraham Global Peace Initiative's founders describe it as a new global voice for humanity projecting Canadian values of freedom, peace and human rights into global hotspots.
A high-profile group of Canadian and international leaders is assembling around the initiative with an objective of moving the needle when it comes to combating international antisemitism, standing up for Israel and advancing global human rights.
Its president, Mark Teitelbaum is a well respected community and business leader.
“Nearly all my extended family was murdered in the Holocaust," Teitelbaum said. "I know we cannot rest on our laurels. We need new and innovative approaches to protect our freedom.  The Abraham Global Peace Initiative is truly unique in its ambition to bring people who want to make the world a better place together.  We are surrounding ourselves with competent leaders, a strong governance body that is taking its time to build a new world-class organization that will honor the past and preserve the future. The world is our oyster and no matter where you are on the planet, we invite you to join us.”
Founder and Chairman Avi Abraham Benlolo said he aims to change the paradigm in Canada and around the world when it comes to human rights.  
"We are going to take our time to build a solid institution and implement a long-term vision and strategy that will start changing the global narrative," he said. "Over the next decade, we aim to bring Canada to the world by building chapters everywhere; partnering and collaborating globally; Educating widely; fighting Antisemitism and Holocaust denial; implementing the momentum of the Abraham Peace Accords to reinforce efforts to build peace as we strive to ensure Canada and Israel remain strong and secure. We want to surround ourselves only with the best people.”
Avi Abraham Benlolo (Credit: Courtesy)Avi Abraham Benlolo (Credit: Courtesy)
Canadian icon Paul Godfrey will serve as the organization's honorary Chairman.
Canadian Public Safety and Security Minister Bill Blair and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Justice Minister, Attorney General and National Defense Minister Peter MacKay are among the founders.
Other Canadian leaders involved include one of Canada’s most decorated military leaders, Lieutenant General Charles Bouchard, who has also held leadership roles in NATO and NORAD, the former Lt. Governor General of Ontario, David Onley, Stockwell Day, Tim Uppal and long-standing Parliament Minister David Sweet.  
The organization is assembling a lengthy list of global advisors, and will release those names and many others over the next number of weeks.
Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Entourage, Superman & Lois) will become its global peace ambassador.


Tags Human rights canada antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to help Lebanon - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Netanyahu's Likud urge to sabotage Bennett stronger than its convictions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by