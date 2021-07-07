New Canadian human rights organization to launch to combat antisemitism

In response to a dramatic spike in antisemitism, hate, intolerance and a global decline in human rights, a new Canadian global organization announced Wednesday that it would be launched this fall.

The Abraham Global Peace Initiative's founders describe it as a new global voice for humanity projecting Canadian values of freedom, peace and human rights into global hotspots.

Its president, Mark Teitelbaum is a well respected community and business leader. “Nearly all my extended family was murdered in the Holocaust," Teitelbaum said. "I know we cannot rest on our laurels. We need new and innovative approaches to protect our freedom. The Abraham Global Peace Initiative is truly unique in its ambition to bring people who want to make the world a better place together. We are surrounding ourselves with competent leaders, a strong governance body that is taking its time to build a new world-class organization that will honor the past and preserve the future. The world is our oyster and no matter where you are on the planet, we invite you to join us.” Founder and Chairman Avi Abraham Benlolo said he aims to change the paradigm in Canada and around the world when it comes to human rights. Avi Abraham Benlolo (Credit: Courtesy) "We are going to take our time to build a solid institution and implement a long-term vision and strategy that will start changing the global narrative," he said. "Over the next decade, we aim to bring Canada to the world by building chapters everywhere; partnering and collaborating globally; Educating widely; fighting Antisemitism and Holocaust denial; implementing the momentum of the Abraham Peace Accords to reinforce efforts to build peace as we strive to ensure Canada and Israel remain strong and secure. We want to surround ourselves only with the best people.” A high-profile group of Canadian and international leaders is assembling around the initiative with an objective of moving the needle when it comes to combating international antisemitism , standing up for Israel and advancing global human rights.

Canadian icon Paul Godfrey will serve as the organization's honorary Chairman.

Canadian Public Safety and Security Minister Bill Blair and former Foreign Affairs Minister, Justice Minister, Attorney General and National Defense Minister Peter MacKay are among the founders.

Other Canadian leaders involved include one of Canada’s most decorated military leaders, Lieutenant General Charles Bouchard, who has also held leadership roles in NATO and NORAD, the former Lt. Governor General of Ontario, David Onley, Stockwell Day, Tim Uppal and long-standing Parliament Minister David Sweet.

The organization is assembling a lengthy list of global advisors, and will release those names and many others over the next number of weeks.

Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui (You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Entourage, Superman & Lois) will become its global peace ambassador.