New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.

Since Jan. 1, 96 drivers on a ride-hailing app Didi have been fined a total of 1 million yuan ($154,440) for improperly implementing coronavirus prevention measures, such as wearing a mask, Rong Jun, a Beijing city transport official, said.

Over the course of the pandemic, mainland China has reported a total of 87,433 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 4,634 deaths.

In its daily bulletin, the National Health Commission said 21 of the new cases were imported.

Most of the locally-transmitted cases, 46 out of 48, were in Hebei, the province surrounding Beijing that entered a "wartime mode" this week as it seeks to contain rising infections.

China reported 27 asymptomatic cases on Jan. 9, down from 38 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease, but are not showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Hebei has finished testing all 13 million people in the major cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai, a provincial officer said in a briefing on Sunday.

Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, is in lockdown and people and vehicles are barred from leaving the city. Public transport has also been halted.