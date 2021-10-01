The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

New footage shows Gabby Petito telling police about dispute with boyfriend - CNN

The latest footage from August, obtained by CNN, provided a glimpse into the troubles between Petito and Laundrie.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 12:19
A sign is seen on a car window during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, US, September 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
A sign is seen on a car window during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, US, September 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose death was ruled a homicide by authorities in a case that has gripped America, had told police about a domestic dispute with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, CNN reported on Friday.
The network cited additional bodycam footage from a responding officer from August which it said provides further insight into the couple's troubles.
Petito's boyfriend, whom police had sought in connection with her death during their cross-country road trip, was charged last week with fraudulently using her bank debit card. Petito and Laundrie embarked on their trip in June in her van, posting videos along the way on social media.
A search warrant was issued for Laundrie, 23, after a grand jury in Wyoming indicted him on a single count of unlawfully using the card and Petito's personal identification number. He was not charged with her death.
The latest footage from August, obtained by CNN, provided a glimpse into the troubles between Petito and Laundrie. The video is more than 52 minutes long and includes Petito telling officers that while Laundrie had hit her, she hit him first, CNN reported.
Police were not immediately available for comment.
A sign is seen during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, US, September 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)A sign is seen during Gabby Petito's memorial service in Holbrook, New York, US, September 26, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON)
Police in Utah stopped the couple's van on August 12 after receiving a complaint about a domestic disturbance. The hour-long roadside encounter, in which the two were questioned separately, did not result in charges against either of them. Police had earlier released a separate video of the encounter as well.
Petito's family reported her missing on September 11. Ten days earlier Laundrie had returned home from the trip without her. He has since gone missing.
Petito's body was discovered in September in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, in western Wyoming.


Tags crime FBI CNN gabby petito
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

It's time Israel got serious to tackle the Iran threat - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Naftali Bennett’s unwitting UN blunder - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by