The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

New insights concerning COVID-19 in children could affect vaccine efforts

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2020 05:47
IT WOULD be a very big deal if the US distributed a vaccine that had not been properly tested. (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
IT WOULD be a very big deal if the US distributed a vaccine that had not been properly tested.
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
New discoveries concerning the immune response made against a specific part of the novel coronavirus in children who develop Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) could create complications in the development of vaccines and immune therapies for COVID-19.
Christina A. Rostad and colleagues, from Emory University and the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston found that children with MIS-C has substantially higher levels of antibodies against the receptor binding domain (RBD) a specific part of the novel coronavirus' spike protein that allows the virus to invade cells.
The findings suggest that a stronger immune response against RBD could be associated with MIS-C, either as an indicator or possibly in a form of casual relationship.
In a commentary of Rostad's work, Steven Zeichner, MD, PhD, of University of Virginia Children's and Andrea Cruz, MD, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston noted that the discovery concerning the higher levels of antibodies could help in diagnosing MIS-C.
If antibodies against RBD contribute to causing MIS-C, there may be a subtype or amount of antibodies against RBD that are unhelpful or even dangerous. Doctors may need to consider this when treating COVID-19 patients.
RBD is a component of many COVID-19 vaccines being developed, making the new findings potentially important there as well. If some antibodies against RBD are associated with MIS-C or increased inflammation, it would be essential to carefully evaluate subjects in vaccine trials for evidence of increased inflammatory responses, especially if and when these subjects are exposed to and infected with the coronavirus.
This consideration is an important reminder that the rush for a vaccine shouldn't preclude the need for thorough testing, wrote Zeichner and Cruz.
“There are 200+ vaccines at various stages of development out there, and I think that the deeper implication of the finding … is that we need to be careful about potential safety concerns, which will need to be considered during the development of the vaccines,” Zeichner said, according to a press release by the University of Virginia.
Zeichner warned that public trust and enthusiasm to get the vaccine depends on the public's faith in the safety of any vaccine.
“We do not want to have a situation where patients do not have confidence that a vaccine is safe, nor do we want a vaccine to be prematurely approved and prove later to have significant safety concerns,” he said. “Such problems could ultimately do a disservice to the cause of controlling the pandemic. Potentially, people would not trust any COVID-19 vaccine, or even perhaps other vaccines.”
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may or may not approve potentially new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine by the US Food and Drug Administration, saying such a move would appear political.
The Washington Post reported on Tuesday the FDA would issue the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process.
Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine research Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Clarity is needed to contain the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s modern Yom Kippur debacle By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by