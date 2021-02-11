The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New US Yemen envoy meets Yemen president amid fresh efforts to end war

Washington announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen last week.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 11, 2021 16:46
Houthi troops ride on the back of a police patrol truck after participating in a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen (photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
Houthi troops ride on the back of a police patrol truck after participating in a Houthi gathering in Sanaa, Yemen
(photo credit: KHALED ABDULLAH/ REUTERS)
The United States' new special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, met Yemen's internationally-recognized president and his foreign minister in Riyadh on Thursday, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Biden administration aimed at ending the war.
"Our primary objective is to bring the parties together in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths for a negotiated settlement that will end the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people," the US embassy to Yemen reported of Lenderking's comments to Yemen's foreign minister.
US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Lenderking as a US special envoy to Yemen. Washington also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.
Saudi Arabia leads a coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war, which the UN says has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis. 


Tags United States saudi arabia yemen
