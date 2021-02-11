New US Yemen envoy meets Yemen president amid fresh efforts to end war

"Our primary objective is to bring the parties together in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths for a negotiated settlement that will end the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people," the US embassy to Yemen reported of Lenderking's comments to Yemen's foreign minister.

US President Joe Biden last week named veteran US diplomat Lenderking as a US special envoy to Yemen. Washington also announced an end to its support for Saudi-led military operations in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia leads a coalition which intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group. UN officials are trying to revive peace talks to end the war, which the UN says has created the world's largest humanitarian crisis.