The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

New York amid eastern states easing on coronavirus lockdown

Statewide, the outbreak is ebbing, coronavirus hospitalizations in New York have been declining further.

By REUTERS  
MAY 15, 2020 20:28
A man in a face mask rides the subway in Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020. (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
A man in a face mask rides the subway in Manhattan, New York City, after further cases of coronavirus were confirmed in New York, U.S., March 5, 2020.
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
 Less populated areas of New York, Virginia and Maryland took their first steps towards lifting lockdowns on Friday, part of a patchwork approach to the coronavirus pandemic underscoring political divisions across the United States.
Construction and manufacturing facilities in five out of 10 New York state regions were given the green light to restart operations on Friday, although New York City, the country's most populous city, remained under strict limits.
Joe Dundon, whose construction business in Binghamton, New York, was able to start up again on Friday after shutting down in March, said he had a long backlog of kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects and several estimates lined up for Friday.
"We are more than excited to get back to work," he said.
New York state, home to both bustling Manhattan and hilly farmland that stretches to the Canadian border, has been the global epicenter of the pandemic but rural areas have not been nearly as badly affected as New York City.
Statewide, the outbreak is ebbing. Coronavirus hospitalizations in New York declined further on Thursday from 6,706 a day earlier, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday. The number of new coronavirus deaths in the state was 132 on Thursday, down from 157 a day earlier, he told a news briefing.
Cuomo said New York would join the nearby states of New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware in partially reopening beaches for the Memorial Day holiday weekend on May 23-25.
Pockets of Virginia and Maryland were allowing an array of businesses to reopen, in contrast to the region's biggest cities - Washington, D.C., and Baltimore - which extended their stay-at-home orders for fear of a spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.
The patchwork approach has largely formed along demographic and political lines. Republican governors generally have pushed to reopen more quickly to jumpstart the crippled economy, especially in more rural areas.
Democratic governors have been more cautious, especially about big cities, citing concerns for public health from a virus that has killed more than 85,000 Americans.
PANDEMIC DIVISIONS
Those divisions were on display in Wisconsin this week after the state's Supreme Court invalidated the governor's stay-at-home order, causing confusion as local leaders responded in various ways across the Midwestern state.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison, Wisconsin, decided to keep the city's stay-at-home order in place until May 26. She said on Friday she was not sure when schools could reopen in Madison, home to the sprawling University of Wisconsin.
"Madison is not an island. What happens when somebody else comes in and reinfects us?" Rhodes-Conway asked on CNN.
The eagerness to ease restrictions reflects the devastating economic toll of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. More than 36 million Americans have submitted unemployment claims since mid-March, and government data on Friday showed that retail sales plunged 16.4% last month, the biggest decline since the government started tracking the series in 1992.
The US House of Representatives was due on Friday to vote on a $3 trillion Democratic bill to shore up the economy, but it appeared to lack support from Republicans, who control the US Senate.
Having staked his Nov. 3 re-election hopes on a strong economy, Republican President Donald Trump has urged states to reopen despite warnings of health experts, including some on his White House task force, that a premature lifting of lockdowns could spark more virus outbreaks.
Trump has also voiced support for protesters, sometimes armed, who have urged states to swiftly reopen their economies.
Thousands of protesters were expected on Friday to descend on Pennsylvania's state Capitol in Harrisburg to demonstrate against Democratic Governor Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order.
Pennsylvania ranks 12th among US states in COVID-19 cases per capita, according to a Reuters tally.
Thirty of its 67 counties are under a stay-at-home order that allows only for essential business and travel to take place until June 4. Businesses are allowed to be open in the other 37 counties but they must follow safety orders.


Tags new york Coronavirus coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus spread
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel may soon have a government. Let's hope it does the right thing By JPOST EDITORIAL
To the new government: Help heal our nation By YAAKOV KATZ
Parameters of Israeli independence By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Gantz, don’t surrender your principles to Bibi By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum A portrait of viral antisemitism By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by