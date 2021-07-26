New York town of Hempstead to end sales contracts with Ben & Jerry's

Following the ice cream company's decision to end the sale of their products in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, the town of Hempstead decided that they will be cutting ties and ending municipal contracts with the company, in support of the Jewish community.

In an open letter explaining the decision to the public, Hempstead Council member Bruce Blakeman wrote that the council "stand with [their] Jewish neighbors against anti-Semitism and maintain a strong stance against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) Movement."

Beyond Long Island, New York State as a whole is one of five states which is currently considering boycotting the product.

Liz Gordon, the executive director of Corporate Governance for the New York State Common Retirement Fund, on Friday wrote to Unilever saying that State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli is “troubled and concerned about reports suggesting that Ben & Jerry’s, a Unilever wholly-owned subsidiary, is involved in BDS activities.”

Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this article.

