The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Newark, NJ to designate white supremacist, KKK, Nazi groups as terrorist

“This ordinance is no publicity stunt,” said Baraka. “These groups are a serious threat right here in New Jersey.”

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 7, 2020 09:07
A protester gestures near the statue of Adam Clayton Powell Jr as people rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, U.S. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A protester gestures near the statue of Adam Clayton Powell Jr as people rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American George Floyd, in Manhattan, New York, U.S.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Newark, New Jersey will be moving forward to approve a new city ordinance that will "denounce hate crimes and racism, police brutality and declare white supremacy groups as terrorists," the city council announced on Friday.
The ordinance, introduced by Mayor Ras J. Baraka, will designate groups characterized as white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, the KKK, as terrorists. The move comes after Jared Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, stated that white supremacist organizations have displayed a “dramatic uptick in recruiting” and raised the threat level to "high."
“We are long overdue on a measure such as this,” said Mayor Baraka. “For this country to heal, we must begin to legally challenge the insidious and dehumanizing tenets of white supremacy, once and for all. We must stand up forcefully against racism and have the courage to take on the legal challenges an ordinance such as this will attract.”
Additionally, under the new ordinance the city will manage initiatives and programs aimed at advancing anti-violence policies, will enact targeted approaches in violence prevention, develop community-based violence initiatives, enact a “see something, say something, do something” policy for city employees and create a registry of hate groups who exist in the United States.
“This ordinance is no publicity stunt,” said Baraka. “These groups are a serious threat right here in New Jersey.”
“We will welcome challenges to the ordinance. You can’t enjoy free speech when you can’t breathe, and our first human right is to be able to live,” added Newark Corporation Counsel Kenyatta Stewart.


Tags United States nazi kkk white supremacist Terrorist
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by