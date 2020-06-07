Newark, NJ to designate white supremacist, KKK, Nazi groups as terrorist

Newark, New Jersey will be moving forward to approve a new city ordinance that will "denounce hate crimes and racism, police brutality and declare white supremacy groups as terrorists," the city council announced on Friday.The ordinance, introduced by Mayor Ras J. Baraka, will designate groups characterized as white supremacists, neo-Nazi groups, the KKK, as terrorists. The move comes after Jared Maples, director of the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security, stated that white supremacist organizations have displayed a “dramatic uptick in recruiting” and raised the threat level to "high." “We are long overdue on a measure such as this,” said Mayor Baraka. “For this country to heal, we must begin to legally challenge the insidious and dehumanizing tenets of white supremacy, once and for all. We must stand up forcefully against racism and have the courage to take on the legal challenges an ordinance such as this will attract.”Additionally, under the new ordinance the city will manage initiatives and programs aimed at advancing anti-violence policies, will enact targeted approaches in violence prevention, develop community-based violence initiatives, enact a “see something, say something, do something” policy for city employees and create a registry of hate groups who exist in the United States. “This ordinance is no publicity stunt,” said Baraka. “These groups are a serious threat right here in New Jersey.” “We will welcome challenges to the ordinance. You can’t enjoy free speech when you can’t breathe, and our first human right is to be able to live,” added Newark Corporation Counsel Kenyatta Stewart.