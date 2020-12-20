The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Nine dead as Kabul car bombing targets Afghan lawmaker

Lawmaker Khan Mohammad Wardak survived the blast but is among 20 injured including women and children, Afghan Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi said.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 10:21
The wreckage of a car is seen at the scene of a bomb explosion at the Maka al-Mukarama street in Mogadishu, Somalia January 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/FEISAL OMAR)
A car bombing in Kabul targeting an Afghan lawmaker killed at least nine people, officials said.
It is unclear whether the explosive was planted in a car parked on the lawmaker's route or if a vehicle with the bomb was being driven by a bomber, Andarabi added.
No one has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Afghanistan has seen a sharp rise in violence, particularly bombings, in recent weeks as the Afghan government and Taliban hold talks to find an end to the country's almost 20-year-long war.
Separate bombings were also reported on Sunday in the provinces of Logar, Nangarhar, Helmand and Badakhshan, in which a number of civilians and security forces members were killed and injured.
On Friday, a suspected rickshaw bomb blast killed at least 15 civilians, including 11 children, in central Ghazni province.
The Afghan interior ministry in a statement said that the Taliban had killed 487 civilians and injured 1,049 others by carrying out 35 suicide attacks and 507 blasts in across the country over the past three months.


Tags afghanistan Kabul bombing
