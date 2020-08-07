The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
'No Drama Llama' brings calm to Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland

Caesar, the six-year-old "No Drama Llama," has become a fixture in the city, extending his wooly neck to nuzzle both Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officers in body armor.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 7, 2020 20:47
Protesters share a moment with Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" while at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Protesters share a moment with Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" while at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
In Portland, Oregon, where anti-racism protests have sometimes turned violent, a furry llama stands out from the crowd to bless demonstrators and law enforcement with soothing hugs.
Caesar, the six-year-old "No Drama Llama," has become a fixture in the city, extending his wooly neck to nuzzle both Black Lives Matter activists and law enforcement officers in body armor lining up to take selfies with him.
Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" is photographed in front of a memorial for Black Americans killed by police, in Portland, Oregon, US, August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. (Credit: Reuters)Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" is photographed in front of a memorial for Black Americans killed by police, in Portland, Oregon, US, August 6, 2020. Picture taken August 6, 2020. (Credit: Reuters)
The former Argentine grand champion show animal, standing 5 feet 8 inches at about 350 lbs, is unusually friendly for a llama, making him a natural peacemaker, said his owner, Larry McCool, who runs the Mystic Llama Farm in Jefferson, Oregon.
Caesar may not speak, but knows more than you think, McCool said. This was clear on June 9 when about 5,000 people laid down or knelt at bridge near downtown Portland for nearly nine minutes of silence to honor George Floyd, a Black man who died on May 25 after a white police officer knelt on his neck.
"Caesar stood there, motionless, just like this. He understood the moment. He understood the importance of what we were doing," McCool said. "(He) did not move an inch that whole time."
Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" and his handler Larry McCool greet a driver in a McLaren at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S, August 6, 2020. (Credit: Reuters)Caesar McCool, a therapy llama nicknamed the "No Drama Llama" and his handler Larry McCool greet a driver in a McLaren at the site of ongoing protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon, U.S, August 6, 2020. (Credit: Reuters)

Caesar guides everyone to a higher path by showing up at various social justice rallies, McCool said, as the therapy llama posed for photos near a memorial to African-Americans harmed by police violence.
"As intense as the public is, the protesters and the federal agents and the marshals, ... he actually can defuse that very much. That's his whole purpose."


