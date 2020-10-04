The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Nobel Energy stockholders approve sale of Nobel to Chevron for $4 b.

The Zalul Environmental Association, an Israeli NGO, has expressed concerns over Chevron's environmental track record, citing incidents in Ecuador, Nigeria and California.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 4, 2020 13:49
Nobel Energy stockholders approved the sale of the company to Chevron for $4 b. in an online vote on Friday, according to The Marker. The sale was approved despite investment management company Elliot Management's purchase of Nobel stock in an attempt to prevent the sale that they say was for too low a price. 
Chevron announced the purchase of all of Nobel's stock in July. Nobel owns multiple gas and oil fields including the Tamar and Leviathan fields. Since announcing the purchase, originally set at $5 b., the price has dropped due to a drop in oil prices that led to oil stocks falling by 20%, including Chevron's. 
Nobel has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic with its stock falling by 66% since the beginning of the year. 
Nobel shareholders are expected to receive 0.1191 Chevron shares for every share of Nobel that they own, which is approximately 3% of Chevron's outstanding shares, according to The Marker
The sale increases Chevron energy reserves by 18%. 
Israeli environmental groups expressed concern about the purchase when it was announced in July. The Zalul Environmental Association, an Israeli NGO, expressed concerns over Chevron's environmental track record, citing the Ecuador Lago Agrio oil spill and incidents in Nigeria and California. 
"Chevron has one of the worst environmental track records on the planet when it comes to oil safety, oil cleanup, respecting local lives, and paying judgments against it." said Yosef Abramowitz, an Israeli solar energy pioneer. 
Abramowitz also expressed concern that "it looks like the energy minister gave an assurance to Nobel and Chevron [that it could] keep a significant monopoly on Israel's energy market," saying that this was "wrong economically and wrong environmentally."
 
Chevron responded stating that allegations brought against them on the Lago Agrio oil spill were fraudulent and that judgements brought against them were confirmed as unenforceable by courts all around the world and by a Hague international tribunal. The oil giant also said that environmental claims against them are "unsupported by scientific evidence." 
 
 
THERE IS also concern that the purchase will lead to jobs being outsourced away from Israel. “Hopefully, they won’t bring a lot of expats from Chevron. Many people here have decided to study and learn the industry from scratch, and if these options are closed to them, they will have to go abroad to find work,” said Noa Binyamin, co-chairman of the Young Professionals in Energy Israel branch.
Some believe that the objections of environmental groups do not make sense. "The argument that Chevron is worse than Noble doesn’t make sense from an environmental point of view, because Leviathan and [other] projects are developed and working, whether they’re owned by Noble or Chevron or any other energy company,” said Dr. Amit Mor, CEO of Eco Energy Ltd. and senior lecturer in energy economics and geopolitics.
“From a national perspective,” Mor added, “it is good for Israel for a major oil company [with deep pockets] to operate in Israel, since the country is one that has major oil and gas projects.”
Some see the entrance of Chevron into the Israeli energy market as an opportunity for Israel to enter further into European and Asian energy markets. 
“Delek and Noble Energy did an amazing job opening the Jordanian and Egyptian markets [for Israeli gas].” “Now, the challenge is to reach the European market, or even Asian market, as Chevron could do," Energy Ministry director-general Udi Adiri said. "In that sense, Chevron entering Israel’s market is a game changer."
The Media Line and Hagay Hacohen contributed to this report. 


