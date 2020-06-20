The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Number of Hezbollah members in Germany's most populous state increases

The connection between BDS campaign targeting Israel and Hezbollah terror operatives was outlined in the report.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
JUNE 20, 2020 20:19
German special police leaves the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) centre in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, after Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
German special police leaves the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) centre in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2020, after Germany has banned Iran-backed Hezbollah on its soil and designated it a terrorist organisation
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE)
The Jerusalem Post can reveal that the domestic intelligence agency for Germany's most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia tracked a rise of Hezbollah members in last year.
According to the June report, the number of Hezbollah members increased from 110 in 2018 to 115 in 2019.
The report defines loyalists to the US and German designated Hezbollah terrorist movement as "members, followers or supporters."
The intelligence document said that "a consistent stance against Hezbollah and its goals as well as the further exposure of the structures it uses is therefore a necessity for internal security in North Rhine-Westphalia."
"Hezbollah has an External Security Organization (ESO)," the report noted, adding  that "due to its close ideological, political and military connection with Iran, the ESO, which acts as as Hezbollah's secret service, is also a potential threat to internal security in Germany."
The intelligence officials did not provide reasons for the increase of Hezbollah members and supporters.
The connection between the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign targeting Israel and Hezbollah operatives was outlined in the report.
According to the report, Hezbollah supporters from North Rhine-Westphalia participated in the 2019 al-Quds rally in Berlin calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.
Germany's government banned all Hezbollah activities in April, 2020.
The intelligence report did not cite an outbreak of pro-terrorism Hezbollah rhetoric revealed by the Post last year.
A Hezbollah member from the Imam Mahdi Zentrum Shi’ite mosque in Münster, North Rhine-Westphalia was seen on video reciting a poem with the lyrics, “we have pledged our allegiance to the Jurisprudent Ruler (Khamenei). We are soldiers willing to sacrifice our lives for Nasrallah [‘Victory of Allah’]. We belong to the party of Ruhollah (Khomeini). We have been accused of being terrorists – we are proud of terrorism."
The Post reported increases of Hezbollah members and supporter in states of Hamburg and Lower Saxony. The number of Hezbollah members and supporters in Lower Saxony increased from 150 in 2018 to 160 in 2019, according to a damning new intelligence report released in late May.
The domestic intelligence agency for the city-state of Hamburg announced in June that there are 50 Hezbollah members in Hamburg and roughly 30 Hezbollah-affiliated associations spread across Germany.
In Hamburg, the number of Hezbollah members increased from 30 in 2018 to 50 in 2019.


Tags Hezbollah Terrorism germany
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The importance of bipartisan support for annexation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by