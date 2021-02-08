A nursing home in the Osnabruck district of Belm, Germany reported an outbreak of the UK coronavirus variant within its care facility, despite all of the residents receiving two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.Some 14 residents tested positive for the coronavirus last week, according to DW News. They all had received their final doses of the Pfizer vaccine by January 25.However, none of them experienced or show signs of serious or life-threatening symptoms associated with the deadly disease.There was no information on how the residents of the care home became exposed to the virus, or if the doors were opened back up to visitors following the vaccination campaign.