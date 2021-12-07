The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Olaf Scholz to be elected as new Chancellor of Germany

Germany is getting a new chancellor. Olaf Scholz is to take the political helm from now on.

By MARVIN ZIEGELE/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 08:23
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz attends a hybrid party conference for the approval of the traffic light coalition agreement at the party headquarters in Berlin, Germany, December 4, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Germany's current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected to be elected Chancellor in the Bundestag on Wednesday. The parliamentary administration officially named December 8 as the expected date for the chancellor's election less than a week earlier.
The leaders of the new coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Liberals (FDP) and Greens (Grüne) previously agreed on a coalition agreement.
Scholz has big plans. "We will set out to prepare the Germany we envision for the next decade." Plans include thousands of new homes, an increase in the minimum wage and a CO2-neutral industry.
Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory against Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a landslide election in September. The veteran chancellor was preparing to leave the political arena after four consecutive terms in office.
The 2021 chancellor election will be voted for in a secret ballot in the German Bundestag from 09:00 CET on December 8.
A general view during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)A general view during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
This will allow Olaf Scholz to be officially elected as the successor to Angela Merkel (CDU). Merkel's chancellorship thus ends after 16 years. Last week she was honored at the Großer Zapfenstreich (Great Taps).


Tags germany angela merkel germany and israel german elections
