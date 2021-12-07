Olaf Scholz to be elected as new Chancellor of Germany

Germany's current Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) is expected to be elected Chancellor in the Bundestag on Wednesday. The parliamentary administration officially named December 8 as the expected date for the chancellor's election less than a week earlier.

The leaders of the new coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Liberals (FDP) and Greens (Grüne) previously agreed on a coalition agreement.

Scholz has big plans. "We will set out to prepare the Germany we envision for the next decade." Plans include thousands of new homes, an increase in the minimum wage and a CO2-neutral industry.

Scholz led his Social Democrats to victory against Merkel's conservative CDU-CSU bloc in a landslide election in September. The veteran chancellor was preparing to leave the political arena after four consecutive terms in office.

The 2021 chancellor election will be voted for in a secret ballot in the German Bundestag from 09:00 CET on December 8.

A general view during a session of the lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany July 1, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)