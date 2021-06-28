On this day: Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated, sparking World War I

The assassination itself took place in 1914 in Sarajevo, what is now the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina but was at the time another city in the Austro-Hungarian Empire. The plot to kill the archduke was formulated by members of the nationalist Young Bosnia society that wanted to unify Bosnia with Serbia, and allegedly had the involvement of the secret Serbian organization known as the Black Hand.

The attack itself did not go according to plan, and essentially only succeeded by chance when the archduke's driver took a wrong turn and ended up in front of the now infamous assassin Gavrilo Princip, who shot the archduke and his wife.

While the assassination became the ultimate spark of the conflict – as Austria issued an ultimatum to Serbia that eventually led to war, which subsequently led to Serbia's ally Russia declaring war on Austria, which led to the intervention of Germany, and then France and so on – it merely ignited an already tense situation in Europe. At the time, the military arms race between Germany and the United Kingdom, conflicting imperialist ambitions between the great powers, a tense web of alliances and an ethnic powder keg in the Balkans ready to ignite all made set the stage for what would become one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history.

The war raged across every continent in the Old World and saw the eventual collapse of four old empires: Tsarist Russia, Germany, Austro-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire . It also saw the world simultaneously battle the deadly Spanish Flu pandemic and saw the United States emerge as a major power.

But June 28 is also significant for another reason.

Just five years after the archduke's assassination, the event that started World War I, the Treaty of Versailles was signed, ending the very conflict.

Despite the armistice having been signed on November 11, 1918 - which is remembered worldwide as the end of the war - the treaty itself was only signed in June of 1919, and it was specifically meant to end the war with Germany, whose allies had all signed separate treaties.

Despite this treaty officially putting an end to the conflict, it contained provisions that were seen as controversial, such as the infamous "War Guilt" clause that forced Germany to not only pay reparations, but make several territorial concessions and commit to significant disarmament of the German military.

The treaty wasn't, however, as severely damaging to Germany as many might have thought. But despite this, it did cause significant resentment among Germans. This is one of the many factors many credit to the eventual rise of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party, and the start of the far bloodier and more destructive World War II.