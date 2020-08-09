The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

One killed, 20 wounded in Washington D.C. shooting

At least three shooters opened fire during a large, unauthorized gathering of people in Washington on Sunday, killing a teenager and wounding 20 others, including a critically injured police officer

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 9, 2020 20:18
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, DC, US, May 31, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
Protesters rally at the White House against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Washington, DC, US, May 31, 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
At least three shooters opened fire during a large, unauthorized gathering of people in Washington early on Sunday, killing a teenager and wounding 20 others, including a critically injured police officer, authorities said.
The gunfire broke out during a gathering of hundreds of people in a southeast district of the nation's capital, DC Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference.
Local media called the event an "unsanctioned block party" in a residential neighborhood. Bowser said it violated the city's coronavirus-induced ban on large public meetings of more than 50 people.
"There were certainly was too many people out there, you know, with the COVID-19," Newsham said.
"We can't tolerate these types of gatherings in our city during COVID-19. It's just too dangerous," he added.
Newsham said at least three shooters opened fire when a dispute broke out at about 12:20 am EDT (0420 GMT), striking 21 people, including an off-duty police officer.
"She is struggling for her life right now at a local hospital," Newsham said, saying the officer was among at least 11 women hurt.
Killed was Christopher Brown, 17, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Newsham added.
"I really don't understand how my child's life is just gone," his mother Artecka Brown told Reuters.
Most of the victims were adults and, aside from the police officer, none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Newsham said.
Bowser, wearing a face mask like Newsham, noted that people cooped up at home, as advised by medical experts to stop disease spread during the coronavirus pandemic, were starting to break rules, like those limiting the size of gatherings to allow for social distancing.
"There are cookouts that have happened peacefully for years and years that are just spinning out of control," Bowser said.
"Sadly, several people who have no regard for human life opened fire at what had been people gathered together, enjoying themselves," she said.
Newsham said police had tried to break up the gathering but apparently lacked the manpower to do so. "It doesn't sound like we had enough officers to disperse the crowd," he said.
No details were immediately available on the suspected shooters. Multiple weapons, including handguns, were confiscated from the scene, Newsham said. 


Tags United States washington shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Women are allowed to receive rabbinic accreditation, High Court rules By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by