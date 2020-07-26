The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Austin's Police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting.

By REUTERS  
JULY 26, 2020 08:49
People take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, June 18, 2020 (photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
People take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, US, June 18, 2020
(photo credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)
One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.
Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out as a group of about 100 people marched and chanted "fists up! Fight back!"
Austin's Police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.
No other details from police or the EMS were immediately available. Police said they would soon provide a briefing on the killing.
Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.


Tags United States protests texas black lives matter
