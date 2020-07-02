A wedding in India has caused one of the largest waves of coronavirus infections as well as leading to the death of the groom, International Business Times reported.369 people attended the wedding, and a total of 103 were found to have contracted the virus, 79 of them had been guests, while 24 others contracted the virus from coming in contact with the infected guests afterwards. The groom, who worked as a software engineer in the city of Gurugram, came back on May 12 to Dehpali village, his birthplace, to ready for his marriage. Two days after the wedding, on June 15, he passed away from the coronavirus. The Indian Government then began tracing back the people who attended the wedding, in hopes of being able to control the spread of the virus.