The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Parrying Trump threat, WHO vows to carry on

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the World Health Organization had to improve how it treated the United States and other countries or Washington would pull out.

By REUTERS  
MAY 19, 2020 21:47
President Trump arrives to meet with Republican senators to discuss coronavirus response in Washington. May 19, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
President Trump arrives to meet with Republican senators to discuss coronavirus response in Washington. May 19, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
The head of the World Health Organization vowed on Tuesday to continue to lead the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic, after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding and to quit the body.
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the World Health Organization had to improve how it treated the United States and other countries or Washington would pull out.
"They have to clean up their act. They have to do a better job. They have to be much more fair to other countries, including the United States, or we're not going to be involved with them anymore," Trump told reporters at the White House.
The president's comments came after he released a letter to the WHO on Monday saying it had to make improvements in the next 30 days or he would make a temporary freeze on U.S. funding to the organization permanent
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus defended his agency’s role, after the US again caused ripples by withholding full support for a resolution on the pandemic.
Washington allowed the resolution calling for a review into the global response to the pandemic to pass by consensus, but announced it was objecting to language about reproductive health rights and permission for poor countries to waive patent rules.
“We want accountability more than anyone,” Tedros told a virtual meeting of the body’s 194 members. “We will continue providing strategic leadership to coordinate the global response” to the pandemic.
Hours after Trump tweeted his threaten to quit the WHO, the United States allowed the resolution to be adopted without a vote. The resolution calls for a review into the WHO-led global response, something the United States has demanded.
But in a statement, Washington said it dissociated itself from language in the resolution on patents and reproductive healthcare.
Paragraphs on the right of poor countries to waive patents to obtain medicine during a health emergency would “send the wrong message to innovators” trying to produce new drugs and vaccines, the US mission in Geneva said in an “explanation of position”.
The reproductive healthcare language could be interpreted as requiring countries to permit abortion: “The United States believes in legal protections for the unborn,” it said.
BACKING FROM CHINA
Even as Trump has proposed quitting the WHO, the body has received backing and a two-year pledge of $2 billion in funds from China’s President Xi Jinping.
During his three years in office, Trump has criticized many international organizations and quit some. Still, European diplomats said they were taken aback by Washington’s decision to stand aside at the WHO while China is boosting its role.
“It was so striking to see Xi Jinping seizing the opportunity to open up, with broad [cooperation], and make a proposal for $2b., and say if ever there is a vaccine they will share it with everyone,” a European diplomat said.
“It’s exactly what we feared: the space liberated by Washington will be taken up by China.”
The Geneva-based body declined to comment on Trump’s threat to quit, saying only that it had received a letter from Trump and was considering its contents.
Tuesday’s resolution, sponsored by the European Union, calls for a review into how the novel coronavirus spread after making the jump from animals to humans, believed to have happened in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
On Monday, the WHO said an independent review of the global coronavirus response would begin as soon as possible. “I will initiate such an evaluation at the earliest appropriate moment,” Tedros said Tuesday.
Diplomats said ultimately Washington had decided not to block it outright, despite its objections.
“There is a strong desire on their part to join consensus,” a Western diplomat said ahead of adoption. Referring to the intellectual property issue in particular, the diplomat added: “If they don’t join, they are isolated, unfortunately. There is really a global consensus on the importance of this.”


Tags United Nations Donald Trump world health organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annexation must be one part of a broader national security strategy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Asher Fredman 7 steps for the new Israeli government to take in the international arena By ASHER FREDMAN
Amotz Asa-El Good morning, Lebanon! By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by