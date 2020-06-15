The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Peru archbishop lines church with faces of deceased coronavirus victims

The act was done in a commentary on the government's health system's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 15, 2020 13:55
Archbishop Carlos Castillo blesses thousands of photographs, attached on pews and the walls of the Cathedral of Lima, of Peru's victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru June 14, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Archbishop Carlos Castillo blesses thousands of photographs, attached on pews and the walls of the Cathedral of Lima, of Peru's victims of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lima, Peru June 14, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, lined the pews of his cathedral with the faces of Peru's deceased coronavirus victims, making up more than 5,000 portraits, British daily The Guardian reported. 
Under orders from the cleric, church workers lined the church's 84 pews with the faces, and when those were full, they attached thousands more photos to the bases of the columns that rise to the arched ceiling. 
The act was done in a commentary on the government's health system's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which the cleric said was  “based on egotism and on business and not on mercy and solidarity with the people”.
Castillo called for solidarity with the poor as Peru faces a projected economic contraction of 12% this year, according to The Guardian. Hundreds of people have died without receiving aid from the health system, and many people face financial ruin as they try to care for their sick. 
“An even harder moment is coming,” Castillo added. “It would be terrible if in the times to come we have thousands of these photos – but dead of hunger.”
The virus has killed at least 6,600 people in Peru, and there have nearly 230,000 cases according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. 


Tags peru latin america church Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Hebron violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Gone with the anti-racist winds By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joel C. Rosenberg Will American Evangelicals support immediate annexation? By JOEL C. ROSENBERG
Jason Greenblatt Applying Israeli law in West Bank is not illegal By JASON GREENBLATT
Amotz Asa-El Likud’s last temptation – calling early elections after High Court ruling By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
2 Iran to execute alleged CIA agent involved in Soleimani's killing
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Cancer treatments significantly affected by diet, researchers find
A patient receives chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer
4 Israeli study points to nicotine as a potential therapeutic for COVID-19
A woman smokes a cigarette as she sits on a bench in Liverpool, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Liverpool, Britain, May 26, 2020
5 Netanyahu ‘pulls emergency brake’ as coronavirus cases spike
Israeli prime minister Benjamin and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz lead the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 7, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by