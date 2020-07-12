The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Poland's incumbent president Duda marginally ahead in election - exit poll

Duda got 50.4% of the vote, the exit poll showed, while Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw and preferred candidate of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO) had 49.6%

By REUTERS  
JULY 12, 2020 22:25
Supporters of Poland's President Andrzej Duda hold placards during a presidential election campaign event in Warsaw, Poland, June 26, 2020 (photo credit: AGENCJA GAZETA/ADAM STEPIEN VIA REUTERS)
Supporters of Poland's President Andrzej Duda hold placards during a presidential election campaign event in Warsaw, Poland, June 26, 2020
(photo credit: AGENCJA GAZETA/ADAM STEPIEN VIA REUTERS)
 WARSAW  - Incumbent Andrzej Duda was marginally ahead in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, an exit poll found, in a result seen as likely to have profound implications for its relations with the rest of the European Union.
The re-election of Duda, an ally of the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), is crucial if the government is to implement in full its conservative agenda, including judicial reforms that the European Union says undermine the rule of law.
"I want to thank everyone that voted for me, also the critics," Duda told supporters after the exit poll was announced.
Duda got 50.4% of the vote, the exit poll showed, while Rafal Trzaskowski, the liberal mayor of Warsaw and preferred candidate of the main opposition party, the centrist Civic Platform (PO) had 49.6%.
The exit poll has a margin of error of two percentage points for each candidate, pollster Ipsos said.
Partial official results are expected on Monday.
Opinion polls before the election had shown the candidates neck and neck, with Trzaskowski having closed the gap on Duda who had initially looked like a clear favorite.
During an acrimonious campaign, Duda had painted himself as a defender of Catholic values and of the government's generous social benefit programs that have transformed life for many, especially in the poorer rural regions of the country, the EU's largest post-communist member.
He also championed large infrastructure projects which he says will create jobs and boost the country's autonomy and international standing.
While Poland's president has limited executive power, Trzaskowski has pledged to use the presidential veto if he wins to stop any further court reforms that could erode democratic norms.
For many religious conservatives in Poland, Trzaskowski came to represent the threats facing traditional values when he pledged to introduce education about LGBT rights in the city's schools.


Tags Elections poland Andrzej Duda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ruthie Blum The danger of denigrating America’s ‘founding f**kers’ - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Tal Harris Pandemic madness may help end the absurdities of office work By TAL HARRIS
David Weinberg Myths and facts about sovereignty – opinion By DAVID M. WEINBERG
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one The Trump plan might actually be pro-Palestinian By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
3 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
4 Multiple attacks on Iran by unseen adversary send clear warning to regime
An Iranian locally made cruise missile is fired during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf, Iran June 17, 2020
5 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by