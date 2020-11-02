Police from 26 countries band together to celebrate frontline workers

To celebrate and commend the efforts and struggles of front-line workers across the world, an Israeli police representative has organized a police orchestra comprised of police bands from 26 different countries. This musical tribute was made to spread the message of unity and hope across the world: a united world and humanity to which all people belong, regardless of their country of origin. The video shows members of each police force playing an instrument for the socially distanced concert played online.Countries included in the music video beside Israel are are Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Colombia, Czech Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Italy, Lithuania, Mauritius, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Senegal, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.The police performers of these countries banded together to virtually play the score of Verdi’s The Triumphal March, from the world-renowned opera Aida, as a message of hope.Another message they wished to bring forth is that while the coronavirus has put the world into turmoil, police and other essential workers have continued to provide vital services despite restrictions.