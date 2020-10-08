Police officer charged in George Floyd's death released on $1 m. bond

Chauvin was charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man, after he kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism.

On Wednesday afternoon, Governor Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to help Minneapolis law enforcement to help respond to potential civil unrest over the news of Chauvin's release.

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, declined to comment to Reuters.

"Derek Chauvin’s release on bond is a painful reminder to George Floyd’s family that we are still far from achieving justice for George," attorneys for Floyd's family said in a statement.

Unconditional bail had been set at $1.25 million, or $1 million with conditions. Conditions set at his bond hearing included prohibitions against working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd's family. Chauvin is also required to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms.

Court records show Chauvin posted a non-cash bond guaranteed by the Allegheny Casualty Company.