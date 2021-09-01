The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Politico employees will not have to sign pro-Israel mission statement

German publishing powerhouse Axel Springer that bought Politico has long been a staunch supporter of Israel.

By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 02:13
The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
The logo of German publisher Axel Springer is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Berlin July 25, 2013.
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Ben Smith hid a significant nugget deep within his latest New York Times story, on the billion-dollar sale of Politico: The magazine and news site’s new owners, German publishing powerhouse Axel Springer, will not require its newly acquired American employees to sign the company mission statement pledging support of Israel.
Axel Springer, named after the journalist who founded it in the 1940s, has long been a staunch supporter of Israel. On its website, the second of the company’s five core principles reads, “We support the Jewish people and the right of existence of the State of Israel.”
The company, which owns some of Europe’s most-read publications, including Die Welt and Bild, apparently requires its European employees to sign a pledge in support of “the trans-Atlantic alliance and Israel, among other favored values,” according to Smith’s report.
In May, during the latest round of fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the company’s headquarters raised an Israeli flag as a show of support. In June, Matthias Dopfner, CEO of the German company, reportedly said that any employees disgruntled by the move should leave the company.
“I think, and I’m being very frank with you, a person who has an issue with an Israeli flag being raised for one week here, after antisemitic demonstrations, should look for a new job,” he was quoted as saying by Israel Hayom.
A man holds up the German newspaper Bild with the titel ''OUTsch!'', for the camera, in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016 (credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)A man holds up the German newspaper Bild with the titel ''OUTsch!'', for the camera, in Berlin, Germany, June 25, 2016 (credit: AXEL SCHMIDT/REUTERS)
Smith’s column dissects the Axel Springer purchase and its significance in the wider American media landscape. Dopfner told Smith the Politico purchase “cemented the company’s American future.”


