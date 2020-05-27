The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer warrants pre-1997 treatment

It now falls to President Donald Trump to decide to end some, all, or none of the US. economic privileges which the territory enjoys now.

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 20:14
Protesters hold up five fingers and a U.S. flag during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, China September 8, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)
Protesters hold up five fingers and a U.S. flag during a rally to the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong, China September 8, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under US law in the same way as when it was under British rule, a potentially big blow to its status as a major financial hub.
Pompeo's certification to the US Congress follows China's announcement of a plan to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong which has triggered new street protests in the territory, with police firing tear gas and water cannon.
It now falls to President Donald Trump to decide to end some, all, or none of the US. economic privileges which the territory enjoys now.
Trump, already at odds with Beijing over trade and the novel coronavirus pandemic, said on Tuesday the United States was working on a strong response to the national security legislation that would be announced before the end of the week.
In a statement, Pompeo said China's plan to impose the new legislation was "only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms."
"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground," he said.
He said he certified to Congress that Hong Kong no longer warrants treatment under U..laws "in the same manner as US laws were applied to Hong Kong before July 1997," when Britain ended administration of the territory and returned control of it to China.
"It is now clear that China is modeling Hong Kong after itself," Pompeo said.
The "Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act" approved by the US Congress and Trump last year requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify the favorable US trading terms that have helped it remain a world financial center.
Under it, officials responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong could be subject to sanctions, including visa bans and asset freezes.
China's security proposal, unveiled in Beijing last week, was followed by the first large street protests in Hong Kong for months.
The United States, European Union, Britain and others have expressed concern about the legislation, widely seen as a possible turning point for China's freest city.
Specific details of the security bill remain unclear, and will not be enacted until later. It is aimed at tackling secession, subversion and terrorism after large street protests last year, and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in Hong Kong.


Tags China Donald Trump hong kong
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by