The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Pompeo says US considering welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

In remarks made to the American Enterprise Institute on Friday, Pompeo did not specify exactly how Washington would welcome people from Hong Kong

By REUTERS  
JUNE 1, 2020 20:59
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020 (photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany February 15, 2020
(photo credit: ANDREAS GEBERT/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON - The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday.
Speaking to the American Enterprise Institute on Friday, Pompeo gave no details about immigration quotas or visas, and merely said: "We are taking a look at it."
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China, but stopped short of immediately ending privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center.
Last week, Britain has said it was prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million Hong Kong residents.
Asked if Washington was considering following suit to "welcome Hong Kong people to come here and bring their entrepreneurial creativity," Pompeo replied:
"We are considering it. I don’t know precisely how it will play out. The British have, as you know, a different relationship. A lot of these folks have British national passports. There’s a long history between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom; it’s very different. But we’re taking a look at it."
Last year, Trump signed legislation stating that Hong Kong residents may not be denied visas because they have been subjected to politically motivated arrest, detention, or other "adverse" government action.
On Friday, Trump also issued a proclamation suspending entry of Chinese nations identified as potential security risks, something sources said could affect thousands of Chinese graduate students.
In a statement on Monday, Pompeo said the move would apply only to graduate students and researchers "targeted, co-opted and exploited" by the Chinese government, representing "only a small subset" of such applicants.


Tags China Mike Pompeo hong kong
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The gov't can fight coronavirus without violating rights of citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by