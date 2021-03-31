President Joe Biden's dog, Major, involved in another biting incident

Major, one of the dogs belonging to the family of US President Joe Biden, bit someone on Tuesday, various media sources have reported.

The man, a National Park Service employee, required medical attention.

"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the press secretary of first lady Jill Biden told CNN. "[He is] still adjusting to his new surroundings."

A spokesperson for Jill Biden confirmed to CBS that the injured man "returned to work without injury."

The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., CNN reported, while Major was out on a walk on the South Lawn of the White House, accompanied by a staffer.

This is the second time this month that Major has been involved in a biting incident.

At the time, White House press secretary jen Psaki said: "[Champ and Major] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people,"] CNN reported.