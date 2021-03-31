President Joe Biden's dog, Major, involved in another biting incident

Major, one of the dogs belonging to the family of US President Joe Biden, bit someone on Tuesday, various media sources have reported.
The man, a National Park Service employee, required medical attention.
"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the press secretary of first lady Jill Biden told CNN. "[He is] still adjusting to his new surroundings."
A spokesperson for Jill Biden confirmed to CBS that the injured man "returned to work without injury."
The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., CNN reported, while Major was out on a walk on the South Lawn of the White House, accompanied by a staffer.
.@POTUS’s dog Major enjoying the sunny day. pic.twitter.com/P4fbmH7Ahx— Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 29, 2021
This is the second time this month that Major has been involved in a biting incident.
On March 8, Major bit a Secret Service member, injuring them enough to require medical attention.
At the time, White House press secretary jen Psaki said: "[Champ and Major] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people,"] CNN reported.
Major and Champ, the Biden's other German Shepherd, were transported to the Biden's home in Delaware following the episode.