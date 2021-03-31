The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
President Joe Biden's dog, Major, involved in another biting incident

"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the press secretary of first lady Jill Biden told CNN. "[He is] still adjusting to his new surroundings."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 31, 2021 02:26
Major, one of the family dogs of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2021.
(photo credit: ADAM SCHULTZ/WHITE HOUSE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
Major, one of the family dogs of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2021.
(photo credit: ADAM SCHULTZ/WHITE HOUSE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS/FILE PHOTO)
Major, one of the dogs belonging to the family of US President Joe Biden, bit someone on Tuesday, various media sources have reported. 
The man, a National Park Service employee, required medical attention. 
"Yes, Major nipped someone on a walk," Michael LaRosa, the press secretary of first lady Jill Biden told CNN. "[He is] still adjusting to his new surroundings." 
A spokesperson for Jill Biden confirmed to CBS that the injured man "returned to work without injury." 
The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., CNN reported, while Major was out on a walk on the South Lawn of the White House, accompanied by a staffer. 
 
This is the second time this month that Major has been involved in a biting incident. 
On March 8, Major bit a Secret Service member, injuring them enough to require medical attention. 
At the time, White House press secretary jen Psaki said: "[Champ and Major] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people,"] CNN reported. 
Major and Champ, the Biden's other German Shepherd, were transported to the Biden's home in Delaware following the episode.


