Prince Charles urges business to put planet and people first

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2021 00:46
Prince Charles
Britain's Prince Charles will tell businesses on Monday they must put the planet and its people first as he launches a new charter of sustainability backed by some major global companies.
The new "Terra Carta" - evoking England's ancient Magna Carta that defined citizens' rights eight centuries ago - comprises nearly 100 actions that signatory companies must take for a sustainable future.
"I am making an urgent appeal to leaders, from all sectors and from around the world, to give their support to this 'Terra Carta', to bring prosperity into harmony with nature, people and planet over the coming decade," Charles will say, according to advance excerpts from his speech.
Charles, 72, has championed environmental causes for decades and has warned that global warming and climate change are the greatest threats to humanity.
"I can only encourage, in particular, those in industry and finance to provide practical leadership to this common project, as only they are able to mobilize the innovation, scale and resources that are required to transform our global economy," he will say.
Bank of America , AstraZeneca, HSBC and BP are among the companies backing the Terra Carta, which was designed by Apple Inc's former chief designer Jony Ive and his company LoveFrom.


