Qatar to act as US diplomatic representative in Afghanistan - US official

Qatar will sign an arrangement to assume the role of "protecting power" for US interests to help facilitate communication between Washington and the Taliban government.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 17:18
Taliban delegates, Shahabuddin Delawar and Khairullah Khairkhwa wait ahead of a meeting with U.S. and European delegates in Doha, Qatar October 12, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Taliban delegates, Shahabuddin Delawar and Khairullah Khairkhwa wait ahead of a meeting with U.S. and European delegates in Doha, Qatar October 12, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
The United States and Qatar have agreed that Qatar will represent the diplomatic interests of the United States in Afghanistan, a senior US official told Reuters, an important signal of potential direct engagement between Washington and Kabul in the future after two decades of war.
Qatar will sign an arrangement with the United States on Friday to assume the role of "protecting power" for US interests to help facilitate any formal communication between Washington and the Taliban government in Afghanistan, which the United States does not recognize.
The move comes at a time when the United States and other Western countries are grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after the hardline group took over Afghanistan in a lightning advance in August as US-led forces were withdrawing after two decades of war.
Many countries including the United States and European states are reluctant to formally recognize the Taliban as critics say they are backtracking on pledges of political and ethnic inclusivity and not to sideline women and minorities.
But with winter approaching, many countries realize they need to engage more to prevent the deeply impoverished country from plunging into a humanitarian catastrophe.
Taliban fighters check on injured comrades at the entrance of the emergency hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) Taliban fighters check on injured comrades at the entrance of the emergency hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan November 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the deal with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani at a news conference after their meeting on Friday.
According to the arrangement, which will come into effect on December 31, Qatar will dedicate certain staff from its embassy in Afghanistan to a US Interests Section and will coordinate closely with US State Department and with US mission in Doha.
The US official said the United States would also continue its engagement with the Taliban through the Qatari capital, Doha, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years.
"As our protecting power, Qatar will assist the United States in providing limited consular services to our citizens and in protecting US interests in Afghanistan," said the senior State Department official, who spoke about the sensitive matter on the condition of anonymity.
Consular assistance may include accepting passport applications, offering notarial services for documentation, providing information, and helping in emergencies, the US official said.
The US Interests Section will operate out of certain facilities on the compound in Kabul used by the US Embassy prior to the suspension of operations, the State Department official said, adding that Qatar would monitor the properties on the compound and conduct security patrols.
Millions of Afghans face growing hunger amid soaring food prices, a drought and an economy in free fall, fueled by a hard cash shortage, sanctions on Taliban leaders and the suspension of much financial aid.
The Taliban victory in August saw the billions of dollars in foreign aid that had kept the economy afloat abruptly switched off, with more than $9 billion in central bank reserves frozen outside the country.
In a separate agreement, Qatar will continue to temporarily host up to 8,000 at-risk Afghans who have applied for special immigrant visas (SIV) and their eligible family members, the US official said.
"SIV applicants will be housed at Camp As Sayliyah and al-Udeid Air Base," the official said.
The two decades-long US occupation of Afghanistan culminated in a hastily organized airlift in August in which more than 124,000 civilians, including Americans, Afghans and others, were evacuated as the Taliban took over. But thousands of US-allied Afghans at risk of Taliban persecution were left behind.


taliban qatar usa
