Raymond James fires employee who confronted BLM demonstrator in video

pic.twitter.com/rOpHvKVwgP A white couple call the police on me, a person of color, for stencilling a #BLM chalk message on my own front retaining wall. “Karen” lies and says she knows that I don’t live in my own house, because she knows the person who lives here. #blacklivesmatter June 12, 2020



"After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James," a spokesperson for the company said.

The company did not reveal the identity of the employee.

The corporate response to protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to enact or propose changes in policies or practices long sought by critics, increased diversity and donations to civil rights groups.