Raymond James fires employee who confronted BLM demonstrator in video

The company did not reveal the identity of the employee.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 16, 2020 01:14
People hold up a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest outside City Hall in Manhattan, New York (photo credit: REUTERS)
People hold up a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest outside City Hall in Manhattan, New York
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Investment bank Raymond James Financial Inc on Monday said it fired an employee after a video posted on Twitter showed him and his wife question a man who painted "Black Lives Matter" outside what he says is his home in San Francisco.

"After an investigation into the circumstances of a video alleging racism by one of our associates, we have concluded that the actions of he and his partner were inconsistent with our values, and the associate is no longer employed with Raymond James," a spokesperson for the company said.
The company did not reveal the identity of the employee.
The corporate response to protests over the treatment of African Americans has included pledges to enact or propose changes in policies or practices long sought by critics, increased diversity and donations to civil rights groups.
Last month, global investment firm Franklin Templeton fired a white woman after a viral video showed her calling the police to say she felt threatened by an African-American man who asked her politely to leash her dog in New York's Central Park.


Tags racism Viral video black lives matter
